‘He Was Trying To Say This Is The Way Of The World’: Bill Maher Defends Trump’s Infamous ‘Grab Her’ Comment

Comedian and podcast host Bill Maher defended former President Donald Trump’s infamous “grab her by the pussy” comment, saying while Trump may have been “in artful,” the sentiment still is true.

Maher was joined by rapper Wiz Khalifa and the duo were talking about stardom, with Khalifa noting that he can get any girl he wants.

“I’m going to get three girls if I want,” he said, before Maher jumped in.

Maher noted Trump’s recent town hall on CNN where the president was asked about his infamous remark and said Trump’s response was simply honest. (RELATED: ‘You Have Blood On Your Hands’: Maher Slams Body Positivity Activists Who Glorify Obesity)

“Trump is an amazing man,” Maher said. “I mean, he certainly is loathsome in many ways as I’ve certainly never been short of discussing, but he is kind of – it’s almost like he’s been given sodium Pentothal sometimes. I’m sure that’s what a lot of people love about him. He’s almost incap – he’s both the biggest liar in the world, and he’s incapable of lying. Anybody else would’ve said when she said, ‘Would you stand by that statement that when you’re a star you can grab pussies?’ He basically just said what we’re saying, not that I’ve ever grabbed anybody’s pussies, I’m sure you haven’t either, but when you’re a star and you know this more than I do because this is like the level stuff you’re talking about.”

“People will do anything for you,” Maher continued. “They try to get you the best drugs, they bring women over…It’s not like Trump’s – he was trying to say in his clumsy way, he said, ‘well, for better or for worse,’ I think what he meant is worse for the woman…Point being, he was trying to say this is the way of the world. Stardom mesmerized people, not just women. It makes people go nutty, it does.”

During an interview in 2005 with Access Hollywood, Trump said that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

“Grab ’em by the pussy, you can do anything,” Trump added. Trump later defended his statements during the CNN town hall, saying the statement is true and he will not take it back because he does not “want to lie.”