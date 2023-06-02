‘The Bud Light Effect’: Companies Appear To Back Down From LGBT Agenda This Pride Month

Major League Baseball (MLB), the U.S. Navy and others are appearing to back down from their aggressively pro-LGBTQ stances on Twitter compared to last year.

Bud Light sales have plummeted after the iconic beer brand partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney to sell their beverage. Target lost nearly $9 billion in a span of a week after marketing LGBT-themed clothing to children. Now, MLB and the US Navy have apparently removed the rainbow flag from their social media profiles. Other companies appear to be tip-toeing around the issue this Pride month. (RELATED: ‘Mocking Women’: Glamour Magazine Blasted For ‘Pregnant Male’ Cover Model)

The official Facebook page for the MLB updated its profile to the league’s logo against a rainbow flag on June 1, writing, “celebrating community, pride, and love of baseball.” Just one day later, the league had returned the picture to their logo, and now has a logo commemorating baseball star Lou Gehrig.

Wow. The MLB just quietly removed their LGBTQ+ Pride logo. pic.twitter.com/LaOkN70pXo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2023

The MLB has been embroiled in backlash for inviting an “anti-Catholic” drag queen group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to a Pride night celebration. Participants in the drag group have dressed up as “pink Jesus” while mimicking a crucifixion during a parade. In another skit, a scantily clad man danced sexually on a cross while another pretended to be nailed to the cross.

The U.S. Navy has appeared to quietly update its logo, as well as delete some instagram posts celebrating Pride following backlash. The Navy used a drag queen influencer to boost recruitment in April, in an effort to “connect recruiting to the interests and concerns of Gen-Z.”

Others have noted that companies such as Verizon, American Airlines, Amazon, and Walmart do not have rainbow flags in their Twitter profile pictures, dubbing it, “the bud lite effect.”