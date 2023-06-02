Donald Trump Congratulates Kim Jong Un In Truth Social Post

Former President Donald Trump congratulated North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in a Truth Social post Friday.

Trump shared an article published by American Greatness which detailed North Korea successfully attaining a seat on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Executive Board.

“Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!” Trump commented in response to the article.

North Korea became one of various members added to the board Tuesday. The new position gives the nation a voice in helping shape the WHO’s policies and agenda. (RELATED: North Korea Says Biden Should Be Beaten ‘With A Stick’ For Calling Kim Jong Un A ‘Murderous Dictator’)

“WHO leads global efforts to expand universal health coverage. We direct and coordinate the world’s response to health emergencies,” the WHO website reads.

Other new board members include Australia, Barbados, Cameroon, Qatar, Switzerland and Ukraine, according to WHO documents. “The Executive Board is composed of 34 technically qualified members elected for three-year terms,” the WHO website reads.

Trump has shared positive words about Kim before. Trump said the dictator was a “great leader” and his country had “tremendous economic potential” during a 2019 meeting in Vietnam, according to Business Insider. He also mentioned it was an “honor” to meet with Kim. The leaders reportedly exchanged over two dozen letters between 2018 and 2019, and Trump called the letters “beautiful,” according to Foreign Policy.

Kim is considered to be one of the world’s most repressive leaders. The dictator has reportedly purged hundreds of his own officials, according to Radio Free Asia. He allegedly had his uncle killed in 2013, according to The Washington Post. The North Korean government also allegedly uses torture, forced labor, and executions to instill fear in the population, according to Human Rights Watch.