Can Trump Win A General? The One Thing The Media Is Ignoring

The 2024 presidential race may be less about how strong of a candidate the GOP nominee is, and more about the ability of that candidate to capitalize on President Joe Biden’s weaknesses. His increasing age, massive verbal bungles, sinking economy, and rising crime are massive factors he’ll have a hard time shaking the responsibility for while making a bid for a second term. But there’s one particular reason this could be so bad for Biden, and Donald Trump, if he becomes the Republican candidate, could exploit this weakness.