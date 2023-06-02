European Golf Tournament Will Not Host Trump-Affiliated Event

Golf’s Open Championship will not be hosted at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland as long as it remains associated with the former president, according to Friday reports.

The R&A, which runs the event, claims the association with the president causes significant security concerns, according to Fox News. Turnberry hosted the prestigious golf tournament four times between 1977 and 2009 but has not hosted since Trump acquired the course in 2014. (RELATED: Here’s The Full Story Behind Trump’s $234k Scotland Golf Trip)

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, told The Telegraph that his family is focused on keeping Turnberry as “the best” golf course.

Dustin Johnson says he hasn’t played a Trump golf course he doesn’t like. I agree. pic.twitter.com/VMQMsskScy — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) May 24, 2023

“My family is deeply committed to Scotland and has one singular focus – preserving Turnberry as the best golf course anywhere in the world,” the former first son told the outlet.

Trump’s course in Bedminster, New Jersey was slated to host the 2022 PGA Championship, but after the 2021 Capitol riot, the PGA America Board of Directors moved the event elsewhere. The course was awarded chosen to host the 2022 tournament back in 2014 and was set to be the first of Trump’s golf properties to to host a major championship.