Famous Singer Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Bikini-Clad Fan

A woman being referred to as “Jane Doe” filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Trey Songz, accusing the famous artist of exposing her breast at a pool party outside a Connecticut casino, TMZ reported.

Songz’s production company, record executive Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records have also been named in the legal documents over the incident that allegedly occurred in 2013, according to TMZ. Doe issued a demand letter to Songz in 2022, claiming that he had pulled her breast out of her bikini top without her consent during his “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” event.

Trey Songz has been sued for sexual assault after allegedly exposing a woman’s breast at a pool party outside a Connecticut casino. She is seeking $10 Million in damages. pic.twitter.com/qjHxNCopT2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 2, 2023

Doe said she was exposed in front of a large crowd and provided video of the alleged incident. She is seeking $10 million in damages, according to TMZ.

Doe’s attorney’s claim she was humiliated and has continued to suffer from long-lasting emotional distress as a result of the unwanted experience. Legal documents claim multiple defendants should have been aware of Songz’s alleged “sexual proclivities” and are partially responsible for not keeping the entertainer in line at the time of the event, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Rape Charges Against R&B Singer Trey Songz Dismissed)

Michael Freedman, attorney for Songz, spoke directly about the matter. “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window,” he said.

“We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court,” Freedman said, TMZ reported.

Trey Songz has faced rape and sexual assault charges in the past. The rape charges were dismissed, the LA Times noted.