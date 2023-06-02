‘A Huge Mistake’: Former Trump Official Says ‘Too Much Woke,’ Lack Of ‘Economic Agenda’ Hurting DeSantis

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said Friday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s presidential campaign is hurt because he has no economic agenda and “is too much woke.”

“You saw last night on the Hannity show President Trump walking through his achievements on energy, on lower taxes, on deregulation and the promise of more. Mr. DeSantis, I will say this, Mr. DeSantis, who is a smart guy, was a good Governor of Florida, does not have an economic agenda,” Kudlow, a former economic adviser to former President Donald Trump, told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Fiscal Win’: Former Trump Official Praises McCarthy Over Debt Ceiling Deal)

“I think his problem is he does not have an economic agenda, a future economic agenda,” Kudlow added. “I think Donald Trump does. And I think that’s one of the biggest reasons for Trump’s lead.”

Kudlow also criticized DeSantis for being critical of the debt ceiling deal Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached with President Joe Biden.

WATCH:

“It was a huge victory for Kevin McCarthy. It wasn’t a victory for Joe Biden. It was a gigantic victory for Kevin McCarthy,” Kudlow said. “It was a huge step, a huge first step, back towards conservative governance and conservative economic principles. That’s what I’ll say on that.”

“I think Mr. DeSantis, who if he won is going to have to work with McCarthy, made a huge mistake attacking it repeatedly over Memorial Day weekend,” Kudlow continued. “Ron DeSantis is too much woke.”

Kudlow hit DeSantis over the Florida governor’s feud with Disney, which stemmed from his signing of parental rights legislation in March 2022 that the company opposed. Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey criticized DeSantis over the Disney feud.

DeSantis approved legislation that ended Disney’s self-governance and special provisions provided through the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney reportedly attempted to undermine with last-second agreements. Disney filed suit against DeSantis over the legislation on April 26.

“I think people are looking at that and scratching their head and saying, ‘Why are you going after a business? Why can’t you sit down with Bob Iger, the CEO, and make a deal?’” Kudlow said. “Too much woke, not enough economic agenda.”

