GAMA SOSA: Are You A Rich Liberal Who Hates Inequality? Here’s How To Pay Your ‘Fair Share’ Without Taxing Us Plebs

Everyone in the Democratic party and even some Republicans always seem to want to raise taxes – more taxes for Ukraine, illegal immigrant welfare, DEI, Chuck Schumer’s pay raise, AOC’s Tesla and God knows what else.

Their billionaire friends then have the gall to complain they are not taxed enough. Abigail Disney, Mark Ruffalo and 198 others wrote a letter begging to be taxed more. Even Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are on board.

Anyone with eyes can see that whenever “the rich,” or as Bernie used to call them, “the millionaires and the billionaires” (now it’s just “the billionaires,” since he’s a millionaire with three houses) call for new taxes, they always end up on the backs of everyone else. When push comes to shove on tax increases, they tend to go quiet, while calling up their armies of tax lawyers to skirt whatever new theft they push for.

Fortunately, there is a way for our rich friends, The Squad, and anyone else who Supports UkraineTM, hates income inequality or wants to fund sexualizing kids to do their part – all without borrowing more money, engaging in costly debt ceiling battles or robbing middle-class America any more than the IRS already has.

If all the “millionaires and billionaires,” most of whom support the Democratic Party and its various giveaways to freeloaders and illegal aliens, really want to help and be true patriots, there is a little something called the Treasury Department’s “Gifts to the United States” account. This account is basically what it sounds like: You can donate your money to the government.

Since most liberals won’t bother to look this up given how lazy they tend to be, I’m going to make it easy. Go to pay.gov and follow the directions (hard, I know) as if you’re making a donation to our favorite NGO (although liberal politicians are especially stingy when it comes to charity). Enter the dollar amount, and voila! You have donated to the U.S. Treasury. If you’re a millennial, there’s an app for that, too.

If you’re technologically challenged, don’t worry! Uncle Sam’s got your back. Just send a check to the address below.

Gifts to the United States

U.S. Department of the Treasury

Reporting and Analysis Branch 2

P.O. Box 1328

Parkersburg, WV 26106-1328

Chances are your donation will be processed immediately – unlike that D.C. refund I’m still waiting on.

But donating to the Treasury is the equivalent of making a pile of hundreds, dousing it in gasoline and burning it – although we can’t even do that anymore since most money is digital now.

If that’s how rich Democrats end up feeling, then congratulations! That’s how the rest of us feel every time we pay estimated taxes or have too much withheld from our paychecks in the form of an interest-free loan to Congress. But they don’t have enough self-awareness to realize that.

Now, that means you won’t be able to kick taxpayer money back to yourselves in subsidies and corporate welfare. And you will be making Volodymyr Zelensky rich. But at least you’ll feel good about yourselves and spare your fellow Americans IRS pain. If we’re lucky, we won’t hear you complain anymore.

So Bernie, Bill, Jeff, Warren, liberals and anyone else who thinks they should be taxed more: Join the three (literally three) patriots so far in 2023 and 12 in 2022 who have donated. Put your money where your mouths are, Bern Zelensky’s next Swiss mansion ain’t gonna pay for itself.

And as for my fellow conservatives: If any of your friends or family say we need to raise taxes, make sure to direct them there as well.

Unless of course, the whole “tax the rich” is just virtue signaling as our oligarchs together with their foreign friends slowly strangle the middle class to death in pursuit of a digital prison they call “global government.”

But I’m sure that’s just a conspiracy theory.

Michele Gama Sosa is an opinion editor for the Daily Caller and a historian by training.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.