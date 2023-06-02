‘Mocking Women’: Glamour Magazine Blasted For ‘Pregnant Male’ Cover Model

The popular fashion magazine Glamour UK is featuring a pregnant woman who identifies as male as a front cover model for its June 2023 edition.

“I’m a pregnant trans man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I am literally living proof,” the model, Logan Brown, said in an interview with the magazine.

The cover quickly drew backlash.

“Glamour magazine wants you to believe a man is pregnant….THIS IS A BIOLOGICAL WOMAN THAT IS PREGNANT!!! Men can’t get pregnant ONLY women can!!” radio host Graham Allen wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘A Horrific Trend’: Major Gender Asked To Reveal Records On Trans Surgeries For Kids)

“To be fair, she’s no less attractive than other recent Glamour cover models. Apparently BLM requires that beauty be CANCELED,” political commentator Ann Coulter wrote.

Kaeley Triller, co-founder of the pro-life group Hands Across The Aisle, ridiculed the magazine for denigrating womanhood.

“When ‘trans men’ make the news, it’s usually because they’re doing something womanly, like having babies,” Triller wrote. “A woman chopped her hair off and got pregnant, and this is cover story material.”

Introducing Logan Brown, GLAMOUR’s June Pride cover star ❤️ “I’m a pregnant trans man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I’m living proof.” 🔗https://t.co/445NHyTcbH #Pride #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/6NNdgsmXIF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 1, 2023

“Shame on you @GlamourMagUK for mocking women and everything they have to go through during pregnancy!” wrote Oli London, an internet personality who frequently criticizes transgenderism.

Brown became pregnant by her “non-binary” drag queen male partner Bailey Mills, according to Glamour.

“I met Bailey nearly two years ago. We’ve not even been together that long, to be honest,” she said. “That’s why it’s a big shocker that we’re even having a baby together.”

Brown says that when she found out she was pregnant, “all my manlihood that I’ve worked hard for, for so long, just completely felt like it was erased.”

“I had to get to the point of being confident with who I am and being a pregnant man,” Brown added. “I’ve started educating people on it.”