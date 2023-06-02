MSNBC Host Says Biden’s Age Is An Issue, Cites Hard Fall On Stage

MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire said Friday that President Joe Biden’s age is an issue for voters after the president took a tumble on stage during a graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Biden tripped over a sandbag while at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. Video footage showed Biden walking happily across the stage before he suddenly tripped. Secret Service members immediately rushed over to check on the president, who then walked away unassisted.

The “Morning Joe” panel was discussing Biden’s fall, with Lemire saying that Biden appeared to be in pain after the fall and later bumped his head on Marine One as he stepped off the helicopter on the White House lawn.

“He does seem fine,” Lemire said. “On a serious note, this is, and you’re right, we have spent, correctly, the majority of this block talking about the debt ceiling bill and that accomplishment, but presidents do fall. They do. They trip and fall. President Obama did a few times. But no president has ever been 81 years old and run for re-election while they did so. His age is an issue here.” (RELATED: ‘That’s Not Inspiring’: Trump Responds To Biden’s Tumble)

“The Republicans immediately jumped on this,” he added. “They blasted it all over social media. The White House was very quick to be defensive. They pride themselves, this White House, on being above the fray, ‘We don’t engage on Twitter.’ Yesterday, they were all over Twitter because they knew, they know, polls show that Americans do have concerns about the president’s age. This is going to be a storyline they have to deal with. But they feel like they have. They feel like voters in 2020 know how old Joe Biden is, they know how old he is now, they like the job he is doing, he seems like he is fine.”

Biden’s fall elicited sharp reactions, with many calling into question Biden’s health and competency. Founder and Chairman of ACT For America Brigitte Gabriel tweeted it is “time to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted “open the Democrat primaries and debates. This isn’t fair to anyone.”

Prominent left-wing YouTuber Kyle Kulinski tweeted: “very cool that the media acts like this dude is inevitable and barely covers his primary opponents.”