REPORT: Man Suing Los Angeles Angels, Former Outfielder Juan Lagares For Allegedly Making Him Go Blind

There’s no way this guy wins.

A California man is reportedly suing the Los Angeles Angels and their former outfielder Juan Lagares after claiming that Lagares threw a ball into the stands last summer, with it slamming him in the face and leaving him blind.

Doing so Tuesday, David Mermelstein filed the lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court, according to the OCRegister. Mermelstein, 55, alleges that he was hit in the face last June while at a game at Angel Stadium, with the ball crushing his left eyeball and leaving him blind in that eye.

While at the June 22, 2022 game between the Angels and Kansas City Royals with some friends, Mermelstein alleges that he looked down to get him some peanuts, and then was smashed in the face after Lagares “randomly hurled the ball into the stands at high velocity,” according to the lawsuit via the OCRegister. Lagares threw the ball after he caught out No. 3 to end the sixth inning of the game.

Mermelstein was immediately sent to a local hospital where he allegedly underwent emergency surgery, however, it’s being claimed that he was left permanently blind in his left eye and that he’s also “disfigured.” Alleging that he’s still dealing with daily pain, his lawyers also say that he’s at risk of complete blindness in the future because of his left eye being his “good eye.”

Man sues Angels after being blinded in left eye by ball that player allegedly hurled into crowd https://t.co/oSKAnyvkGw — O.C. Register (@ocregister) May 30, 2023

Not a chance this man wins this lawsuit.

Don’t get me wrong, I could see him getting a settlement just because the Los Angeles Angels might want this whole situation to simply go away, but I don’t see this guy actually winning. When you buy tickets to an MLB game, they protect themselves in their terms and conditions, making you solely responsible for any injury that may happen. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Do Anything’: Noah Syndergaard Says He Would ‘Give Away My Hypothetical First-Born’ To Be Elite Superstar Again)

With that being the case, the Angels are in the clear here (and Juan Lagares will be too).