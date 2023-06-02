Derailed Train In India Reportedly Leaves At Least 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped

At least 50 people were killed and hundreds injured Friday when two passenger trains collided in India’s eastern Odisha state, officials reportedly say.

Nearly 500 police officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene of the crash alongside 75 ambulances and buses, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing Odisha official Pradeep Jena. Around 400 people were reportedly injured and transferred to hospitals, with another 200 still trapped inside the wreckage, according to the outlet.

The collision took place 1,000 miles northwest of New Dehli and involved the derailment of two passenger trains, AP reported.

Officials believe one passenger train derailed, leaving debris and coaches on the opposite track, according to the BBC. Another train is reportedly believed to have struck the mangled carriages. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. (RELATED: Video Captures Insane Aftermath Of Train Derailment)

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted of the aftermath. “Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

Rescue operations are expected to continue through the night, the BBC reported.

Railway accidents are not uncommon in India, according to AP. The nation boasts the largest train network worldwide under one management. Human error or outdated signaling equipment are to blame for most of the hundreds of accidents that occur each year in India, the outlet reported.