Popular Influencer ‘Continuing To Fight For Her Life’ After Ruptured Brain Aneurysm, Emergency C-Section

Popular influencer Jackie Miller James suffered an aneurysm rupture and severe brain bleeding a week before her due date, and is fighting for her life in hospital.

James’ sisters, Natalie and Nicelle, revealed the devastating details of her condition in a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising funds to aid in her recovery process.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our sister, Jacqueline (Jackie), was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date, when she suffered an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury,” they wrote.

“Jackie was found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously,” they said.

They updated fans and loved ones on the current condition of both James and the newborn baby she has not yet seen with her own eyes.

“Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures,” they said.

“Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months. The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth,” they wrote.

The GoFundMe page showed the image of the infant child placed on James’ chest as she lay in a coma in her hospital bed, hooked up to various machines.

“Jackie’s husband and family have not left her side since the incident. They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive,” her sisters wrote.

“If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy,” they said.

Despite the circumstances, James’ family remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

“While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband,” they said.

They are asking for $250,000 in donations to support James’ healing.

“This GoFundMe campaign was started to provide a way for family and friends to help Jackie secure the highest level of care.” (RELATED: Dr. Dre Reveals He Nearly Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm)

“In addition to what insurance can cover, the family has been advised to expect significant outside costs related to speech therapy, physical therapy, home modifications, and alternative therapies once we realize the severity of her deficits,” they said.

“These funds will help Jackie’s long-term recovery and quality of life as a new mother. Any funds that remain unused will be donated to similar families in need or related charities,” the sisters wrote.