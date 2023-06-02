Ryan Gosling Reveals He Landed Iconic Role Despite Director Telling Him He Had ‘No Natural Leading Man Qualities’

Famous actor Ryan Gosling spoke about his path to superstardom during a recent interview with GQ and recalled the time a director told him he didn’t have any “leading man qualities.”

Gosling’s success in Hollywood has already been solidified, but there was a time he wasn’t certain he’d be able to make a living as an actor. That was due in part to comments made by a well-respected director. Gosling said director Nick Cassavetes cast him in the leading role in “The Notebook,” but made an interesting comment about his decision. Gosling said Cassavetes “straight up told me: ‘The fact that you have no natural leading man qualities is why I want you to be my leading man,'” he said to GQ.

After taking a break from Hollywood, Ryan Gosling is back. And he’s ready to return to leading man status with #Barbie. Read the cover story → https://t.co/qi1nri22hY — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 31, 2023

Gosling explained his lack of experience and his seeming disadvantaged position ended up working in his favor. He has been the leading man in numerous blockbuster hits since then.

The famous actor said this wasn’t the first time being open to unexpected situations ended up working in his favor. His first breakthrough movie role had the same dynamic.

Gosling said Henry Bean, the director of the 2001 film “The Believer,” shared a similar view of the actor. He cast him as the Jewish kid from New York who would go on to become a Neo-Nazi, and Gosling was none of those things. (RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Star Kim Cattrall Makes Dramatic Comeback After Publicly Vowing Never To Return)

“The fact that I wasn’t really right for it was exactly why he thought I was right for it,” Gosling told GQ.

Gosling has since starred in major hits like “Blade Runner,” “La La Land,” “Blue Valentine” and “Crazy, Stupid Love.”