Former Playboy Model Launches Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby

Former Playboy model Victoria Valentino filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging Cosby drugged and raped her in 1969.

Valentino first came forward with these accusations against Cosby in 2014. Her court filing comes after California temporarily extended the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases with the passage of Assembly Bill 2777, according to the legal documents. Valentino claims Cosby saw her crying in a restaurant as she mourned the death of her 6-year-old son, and took advantage of her after giving her a pill. She recalled Cosby saying, “Here! Take this! It will make you feel better. It will make us all feel better,” the documents stated.

Bill Cosby has been sued by Victoria Valentino, a former Playboy model who says Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her more than 50 years ago. The suit was filed under a new California law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations in such cases. https://t.co/g8NbMOyijy — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2023

Valentino’s friend was also given a pill. Cosby then took the women to his office where the alleged assault unfolded.

She alleged she noticed Cosby’s advances toward her friend and attempted to stop him from pursuing her.

“Cosby finally became angry and exasperated by Plaintiff’s efforts to thwart his assault on her friend, and Cosby stood up and walked towards Plaintiff with a terrifying expression on his face,” the lawsuit stated.

“Plaintiff attempted to stand up, but her legs wobbled and buckled beneath her, and she reached out to Cosby to prevent herself from falling to the floor.”

Valentino alleged what happened next was especially traumatizing.

Former Playboy model Victoria Valentino sued Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her and a friend in 1969. https://t.co/CBUoydooyi — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 2, 2023

“Cosby sat down on the couch and unzipped his pants. Cosby forced his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth. Cosby then stood Plaintiff up, turned Plaintiff around and engaged in forced sexual intercourse with Plaintiff,” according to the statement made in the legal documents. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Wrote Letter To Convicted Pedophile Larry Nassar Before Committing Suicide)

Valentino’s court filing comes nearly six months after five women who previously accused Cosby of sexual assault filed a 34-page complaint in New York Supreme Court, according to People.

Cosby served more than two years in prison before his conviction was overturned. He was released in June 2021.