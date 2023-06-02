YouTube Reverses Misinformation Policy, Allows Claims About 2020 Election On Platform

YouTube reversed its misinformation policy regarding content about elections on Friday and will now permit content that questions the veracity of the 2020 presidential election results, according to the company’s website.

YouTube’s parent company Google has a policy that prohibits content “advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in certain past elections to determine heads of government,” and Youtube wrote in December 2020 that it would remove content that “misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.” The platform will now “stop removing” such content about the 2020 election, per its website. (RELATED: YouTube Says It Will Now Crack Down On Abortion-Related ‘Misinformation’)

“In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm,” YouTube wrote. It added that “the ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on disproven assumptions, is core to a functioning democratic society–especially in the midst of election season.”

Sen.@tedcruz on Big Tech’s Power at Senate Hearing today: “In particular what makes the threat of political censorship so problematic is the lack of transparency, the invisibility. The ability for a handful of giant tech companies to decide if a particular speaker is disfavored” pic.twitter.com/5uUpzyRqxI — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 10, 2019

Users would receive a strike for each violation after their first time violating the policy, with three strikes leading to their accounts being banned, according to the Google policy. A spokesperson for YouTube told the Daily Caller News Foundation that past content that violated the policy and accounts removed for more than four violations would not be reinstated.

The spokesperson also told the DCNF that the company would have “more details to share about our approach towards the 2024 election in the months to come.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.