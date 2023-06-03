Biden Signs Debt Limit Bill Days Before Default

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan debt ceiling bill Saturday, days before economic default was predicted to set in.

The president and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were engaged in negotiations for weeks on how to reach a bipartisan agreement on raising the debt ceiling with Republican demands to include spending cuts. Without a raise to the debt ceiling, the federal government would have run out of money on June 5, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned.

The negotiating parties for Biden and McCarthy came to a consensus May 27 and the House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act Wednesday night. The Senate passed the bill Thursday night and sent it along to the president’s desk to be signed into law. (RELATED: The House Just Passed The Fiscal Responsibility Act. Here’s What’s In It)

The bill allows the federal government to take out unlimited debt through Jan. 1, 2025. Republicans were able to push for capping non-defense discretionary spending at Fiscal Year 2022 levels for Fiscal Year 2024. The bill also claws back $28 billion in unspent COVID-19 stimulus funds and cuts $1.4 billion in IRS funding.

Because of my Administration’s investments, we’ve made historic economic progress. So when it came time to negotiate on the budget, the last thing I’d do is let that progress end up on the chopping block. pic.twitter.com/ne1LcxFsda — President Biden (@POTUS) June 3, 2023

The president has touted the bill as a win for the “economy and the American people,” admitting “no one gets everything they want in a negotiation.”