‘Hogwash’: Tim Scott Taunts ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Ahead Of Appearance On The Show

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina took aim at “The View” on Saturday during an event in Iowa hosted by Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst.

“When I think about hogwash it makes me think about ‘The View.’ Does anybody watch ‘The View’ on TV?” Scott asked the crowd, who booed in response to the ABC show. “Good, I am in the right place. I am going on ‘The View’ on Monday. Because I think it is time for a conservative with a backbone to look those ladies in the eyes and say, ‘You do not have to be an exception to succeed in America. You can be the rule and succeed in America.’” (RELATED: ‘Real Racism Problem’: Sunny Hostin Suggests Republicans Wouldn’t Vote For ‘Someone’ Like Tim Scott)

WATCH:

Scott is scheduled to appear on the show Monday, less than two weeks after “The View” co-host Joy Behar, a white liberal, lectured him and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas about racism.

“He’s one of these guys, who you know, like Clarence Thomas, a black Republican, who believes in ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps,’ rather than to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities,” Behar said on May 23, the day after Scott announced his presidential campaign. “He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans.”

Scott and Thomas, who are black, also have faced attacks for being conservative. After Scott gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s 2021 address to Congress, liberals launched racist attacks against him, using the derogatory term “Uncle Tim,” which was allowed to trend on Twitter at the time.

Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, the black Republican senator from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/kpyPOHnuXJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021

“I scare the dickens out of the radical left,” Scott said.

