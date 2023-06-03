Pope’s Altar Reconsecrated After Naked Protestor Breaches Vatican Security

The main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica was reconsecrated after a Thursday security breach involving a naked man in an apparent protest, according to the Vatican News.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrated the penitential rite Saturday, Vatican News reported.

The original incident occurred shortly before basilica was scheduled to close Thursday afternoon. After entering, the man took off his clothes before standing naked atop the main altar of the church, according to Reuters.

Writing marking the man’s body advocated for the salvation of Ukrainian children, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Biden Admin Flies Pride Flag At US Embassy In The Vatican)

Naked man jumps on altar of St. Peter’s in the Vatican to protest Ukraine war https://t.co/aVAFYN4doI pic.twitter.com/DYxYr3Xz8m — New York Post (@nypost) June 2, 2023

Guards within the Vatican captured and delivered the man into the hands of the Italian police. The man additionally had self-inflicted cuts on his body, Reuters reported.

The man cooperated as he was apprehended by Vatican security. A Polish national, he was given directions to vacate Italian territory, according to Vatican News.

The main altar of the basilica, officially known as the Altar of Confession, is made out of marble and positioned with a large Baroque sculpted bronze canopy by Gian Lorenzo Bernini above St. Peter’s tomb, Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.

Church norms require a penitential rite, which could come in the form of a Mass or a Liturgy of the Word, within the shortest timeframe possible in the aftermath of a desecration, according to CNA.