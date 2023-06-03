Sonic Employee Arrested After Cocaine Found In Hot Dog

A New Mexico fast food worker is facing a felony drug charge after he allegedly misplaced his baggie of cocaine in the bag of his customer’s hot dog order Friday.

Jeffrey David Salazar, 54, was arrested by the Espenola Police Department after a customer reported finding the controlled substance next to her Coney Island-style beef frank she ordered at Sonic, Local 12 reported. The woman went to take a bite of her lunch and allegedly realized she was supposedly biting into a plastic bag full of the addictive substance.

The woman did not feel as though she got any of the white powder in her mouth. For what it’s worth, the bag Salazar sent away on take away was but a “small” bag of cocaine, according to the Rio Grande Sun.

Police claimed Salazar unintentionally tossed the illegal upper into the paying customer’s bag of food. (RELATED: Suspect Allegedly Hurls Drug-Filled Fridge Out Window During Police Raid)

“The 54-year-old Sonic worker is said to have been caught on the restaurant’s surveillance camera filling a customer’s food order and then searching his work area in a panic ‘as if he lost something’ on May 30, Local 12 noted.

A police-conducted field test revealed the white powder was indeed coke.

Local residents were put off by the incident, according to KOB-4. “I think that’s pretty scary. We come here to get food for our families, and if a child found that it could have been pretty bad or deadly,” one woman said after putting in a food order. (RELATED: McDonald’s Franchise Found Liable For Four Year Old’s ‘Chicken McNugget Burn’ After Drive-Through Order)

Police arrested a cook at a Sonic in Española after a woman took a bite of her food and bit into some cocaine instead. https://t.co/EDTgcf6xSN — KOB 4 (@KOB4) June 2, 2023

Police said the fast food cook admitted it was his fault and that he did indeed buy cocaine in the Sonic parking lot that day, KOB-4 continued.

Salazar faces a singular count of possession of a controlled substance.