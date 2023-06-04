‘We Can’t Keep Kicking This Can Down The Road’: Haley Rips Trump, DeSantis Over Entitlement Spending

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted former President Donald Trump and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida over entitlement spending on Sunday.

“We need to understand that, yes, social security will go bankrupt in 10 years, Medicare will go bankrupt in eight,” Haley said during a CNN Town Hall hosted by Jake Tapper. “But we shouldn’t take away from anyone who has put into the system. We should keep our promises. Everyone who’s been promised should get it.” (RELATED: Joy Reid Blows Fuse, Blurts ‘That’s Not True’ 13 Times Straight As Rep. Donalds Breaks Down Social Security Solvency)

WATCH:

Haley called for raising the retirement age for younger Americans and for means-testing the benefits. The Social Security trust fund is expected to be exhausted in 2033, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“We have to do it because we can’t keep kicking this can down the road,” Haley said. “And I know Trump and DeSantis have said, we’re not going to deal with entitlement reform, well, all you’re doing is leaving it for the next president and that’s leaving a lot of Americans in trouble.”

Trump criticized Republicans over plans to reform Social Security and Medicare during a 90-minute address to the Conservative Political Action Conference in March, the Washington Examiner reported. A super PAC supporting Trump aired ads criticizing DeSantis for supporting budgets that included reforms to Social Security and Medicare.

“I think it’s important to be honest with the American people. We are in this situation,” Haley added. “Don’t lie to them and say, ‘Oh, we don’t have to deal with entitlement reform.’ Yes, we do. Yes, we do. It’s the reality. I’m always going to tell the truth. Is it going to hurt? Yes. But for our kids, they know they’re not going to get it anyway.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.