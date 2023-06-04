‘When You Ask Kamala And Biden’: Nikki Haley Smacks Down Jake Tapper Over Abortion Question During CNN Town Hall

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley smacked down CNN host Jake Tapper during a CNN Town Hall on Sunday when he tried to press her about her position on abortion, telling him to ask President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “how late they’re willing to go.”

“If a six-week ban theoretically came to your desk, would you sign it? Tapper asked Haley. “I will answer that when you ask [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] and [President Joe] Biden if they would agree to 37 weeks, 38 weeks, 39 weeks, then I’ll answer your question,” Haley told Tapper, drawing applause from the audience. “No one asks them that. No one asks them how late they’re willing to go.”

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass federal legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade, the decision overturned by the Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that upheld Mississippi’s law restricting abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New Ad Promotes Nikki Haley’s Stance On Polarizing Issue In Early Primary States)

WATCH:

Haley called for a “national consensus” on abortion during an April 25 press conference at the headquarters of the Susan B. Anthony List, an organization that supports pro-life women running for office.

“I think Biden and Harris have been clear that they don’t support any restrictions,” Tapper said.

“They said abortion up to the time of birth, right?” Haley responded.

