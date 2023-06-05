1 Dead, At Least 4 Wounded After Chicago Shooters Take Aim At Group, Police

Recently released video footage shows a group of four men unleashing bursts of gunfire Thursday night on an unsuspecting crowd in Chicago.

Footage of the stunning attack was released Saturday by public safety news outlet CWB Chicago. The video shows the group of suspected armed assailants running across an empty lot before taking cover behind a building and peeking around the corner. After a momentary wait, the group jumped from behind the building and fired a flurry of gunshots towards their targets. The group used “makeshift machine guns,” according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Walmart Closing 4 Stores In Crime-Ridden Chicago Neighborhoods)

The gunfire allegedly injured four individuals and killed one: 14-year-old Pierre Johnson. Two men, ages 18 and 19, along with a 21-year-old woman were allegedly injured in the attack. The female allegedly suffered a bullet to her hand. The 18-year-old was allegedly shot in the back, whereas the 19-year-old got hit in his chest and leg, according to ABC 7.

Chicago police reportedly found four victims on the ground upon their arrival at the scene, according to CWB Chicago. The police also encountered one of the suspects, an armed 16-year-old, who fired at them, per the outlet. The police took the 16-year-old gunman into custody by police.

“That armed offender then discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers,” the police said in a statement, according to ABC 7. “An officer returned fire, and the offender fled and was taken into custody a short time later. It was discovered the offender had a gunshot wound to the leg.”

The 16-year-old was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of peace officers, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm toward an occupied vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21, according to the Chicago Police Department.

There are no charges filed over the shooting caught on video — as of now.

Police claim the suspects used illegal "Glock switches" on their guns. These devices allow for semi-automatic weapons to be turned into fully-automatic weapons. These illegal devices have gained popularity in Chicago, according to WGN 9.