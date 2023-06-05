3 Dead After Car Plunges Hundreds Of Feet Into Maryland Quarry

Three people died Sunday after the car they were riding in fell into a quarry in Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s office revealed.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on June 4, law enforcement officials were called to the Union Bridge Quarry after receiving reports of a vehicle collision, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.”People who happened to be on the road saw some vehicle parts laying on the road and went over to the side of the road and realized there was a vehicle down in the quarry,” Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell told CBS News.

Upon arriving, police found the vehicle in question, a 2022 Dodge Charger, which had plummeted to the bottom of the quarry.



“The vehicle was upright with two people trapped inside, one person was ejected higher up in the quarry,” Wivell told WTOP News. The victims, identified as Kortney Angleberger, 28; Robert Grossnickle, 65; and Rachel Willis, 23, were all pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Miracle’: Couple Escapes With ‘Some Scratches’ After Their Car Plunges Off 300-Foot Cliff, Lands Upside Down)

“Initial indications show that the 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and plummeted into the bottom of the dry quarry, owned and operated by Heidelberg Materials,” the release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Local resident Kevin Whittaker told CBS News that it is not uncommon for drivers to speed around the curvy roads in the rural area, adding that the seclusion of the road encouraged “young kids” to hang out and “do burnouts when nobody is around. Yet in the 12 years Whittaker has lived in the area, he said he never heard of anyone driving off the road and into the quarry.

An investigation into the incident is still being carried out by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.