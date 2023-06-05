Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is unlikable. Former President Donald Trump’s reputation is sullied by January 6. DeSantis doesn’t command crowds the way Trump does. Trump’s time has passed. These are only a few of the myriad of reasons presented by opposing camps that the other candidate shouldn’t win the general election. But what are Trump and DeSantis’ strengths and weaknesses? And who is likely to successfully beat Biden?
Who Would Be A Stronger Candidate In The General Election? Trump Or DeSantis
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images/Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
