Cornel West Announces He’s Running For President

Cornel West, a prominent left-wing academic and philosophical writer, announced on Monday that he is running for President in 2024.

West, 70, announced that he was running in a video posted on Twitter and will be seeking the People’s Party nomination. West said that he had decided to run for “truth and justice which takes the form of running for president of the United States.” (RELATED: ‘A Spiritual Catastrophe’: Cornel West Goes After Historically Black College For Its ‘Removal Of Classics’)

“I enter in the quest for truth, I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice — what I’ve been trying to do all of my life,” he said.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself – fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

“I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, healthcare for all, de-escalating the destruction of the planet,” West said in his video.

He added that “[n]either political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon, about big tech.”

On his campaign website, West lists several policy proposals, such as to “disband NATO,” “forgive all student debt,” conduct all elections using “hand-counted paper ballots,” impose Congressional term limits, implement “Medicare for All” and “break up Big Tech.”

West has been very politically active in American public life, having been a prominent surrogate for independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont’s two presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, according to an interview with Democracy Now! He has participated in several public protests, some of which led to arrests in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 and in Washington, D.C., in 2011.

“Do we have what it takes? We shall see. But some of us are going to go down fighting, go down swinging, with style and a smile,” West said in the Twitter video.

West’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

