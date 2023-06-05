DeSantis Suspends Democratic Mayor Anthony DeFillipo After Arrest For ‘Voting Irregularities’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Monday suspending Democratic North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo.

DeSantis suspended DeFillipo shortly after he was arrested and hit with charges related to voting irregularities, according to Florida’s Voice. DeFillipo faces three felony counts of voting in a North Miami Beach district despite the fact he was not a resident of the area in which he cast the ballot, CBS News reported.

“Anthony F. DeFillipo II is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today until a further Executive Order is issued or as otherwise provided by law,” the executive order reads.

BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to immediately suspend North Miami Beach Mayor @tonydefillipo DeFillipo was arrested on charges related to voting irregularities — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 5, 2023

DeFillipo’s attorney, Michael Pizzi, argued the charges are politically motivated and that the former mayor “always intended to and always lived in North Miami Beach,” according to CBS. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Claims Republicans Only Win By ‘Stealing The Election’ Or Attacking Minorities)

DeFillipo moved to a new residence in Davie but still cast ballots in August, October and November 2022 for the district he no longer technically lived in, CBS reported, citing Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. DeFillipo has maintained he has always resided in Miami Beach, according to the outlet.