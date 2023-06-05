DeSantis Campaign Releases ‘Where Woke Goes To Die’ Merch In Response To Piece Mocking Casey DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign released merchandise in response to a Daily Beast piece mocking his wife Casey for wearing a jacket emblazoned with the phrase “Where Woke Goes To Die.”

DeSantis and his family attended Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s “Roast and Ride” fundraiser on Saturday, where the Florida First Lady wore a leather jacket with the phrase “Where Woke Goes To Die” layered over the state of Florida on the back, prompting the Daily Beast to run an article which characterized her as the “Walmart” version of Melania Trump. The governor’s presidential campaign responded to the criticism Monday by releasing a black sweatshirt with a similar message.

“Casey DeSantis Is the Walmart Melania,” the Daily Beast’s executive editor Katie Baker wrote on Sunday. “Casey DeSantis’ coat is just like her husband Ron DeSantis’ campaign: Crude. Grasping. Saying the ugly part out loud.”

Casey DeSantis’ commitment to the branded jacket is unparalleled. It’s 85, soon to be 90 degrees at the Iowa Fairgrounds and she is sporting a “Where Woke Goes to Die” leather jacket pic.twitter.com/I6JDIB6nNR — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 3, 2023

The outlet criticized the First Lady’s look by characterizing her jacket as a “$24.99” item from a “Red State big-bin store,” and contrasted her outfit with a coat the former president’s wife wore to the southern border in 2018, which read “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” Trump later said she wore the jacket to send a message to the media. (RELATED: ‘Are You Blind?’: DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Asking If He’s ‘Taking Questions From Voters’)

Along with DeSantis, numerous other 2024 GOP contenders attended Ernst’s event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder were all in attendance, with former President Donald Trump opting not to make an appearance.

The Daily Beast did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

