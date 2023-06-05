‘Do Not Boo!’: Whoopi Defends Tim Scott After Audience Gets Rowdy

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Monday after the audience got rowdy and tried to boo him.

Scott joined the show just weeks after co-host Joy Behar lectured Scott and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on racism, saying neither men “understand” what it is.

During the panel, co-host Ana Navarro asked Scott if he believes Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans have taken culture wars too far.

“I don’t think that Republicans are going too far on some of the issues that you’re underlining. The truth of the matter is that when you look at what’s gone on too far in the corporate culture is, in my opinion, the radical left making decisions to take stands against issues like the Georgia state election law,” Scott said.

“You think Disney is the radical left?” Navarro asked. (RELATED: ‘We Are Not The Rule’: Sunny Hostin Tries To Lecture Tim Scott On Racism. He Won’t Have Any Of It)

“I think Disney and Ron have been in a combat zone for a number of months over what I thought was the right issue as it relates to our young kids and what they’re being indoctrinated with,” Scott said as the audience began to get loud. “I thought he started off on the right foot on that issue.”

“No, no, no, no. I’m sorry, sir. Do not boo!” Goldberg jumped in to quiet the audience. “This is ‘The View,’ we accept – we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you cannot boo people here. Please, you cannot do it. Please continue.”

“I think protecting our kids from the indoctrination thats happening in our culture today is an important part of the equation,” Scott continued, adding “the radical left” is getting involved in several state-wide issues.

Scott then agreed with Navarro that private businesses should be allowed to speak freely.