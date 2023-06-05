FBI Arrests Michigan Gymnastics Photographer On Charges Of Possessing 500 Child Porn Images

The FBI has arrested a Michigan gymnastics photographer suspected of downloading and distributing child pornography, according to multiple reports.

David Yellen of Royal Oak was arrested last week after an FBI investigation concluded that child pornography had been transferred from his IP address, according to Fox-2 Detroit.

Authorities determined that, of the hundreds of photos discovered in Yellen’s possession, 14 files transferred online fit the legal definition of child pornography, the outlet reported.

FBI agents discovered the alleged files while investigating the transfer of child pornography through the use of BitTorrent – a peer-to-peer network which allows users to share and receive files en masse. (RELATED: Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Accusing Reddit Of Profiting From Child Sexual Abuse)

The agents then coordinated with Wide Open West internet to track down Yellen’s home address. A federal search warrant was executed on June 1 and Yellen was taken into custody.

Photographer David Yellen charged in child porn case after FBI arrest – Detroit News https://t.co/IQQnVlGlRm — Gymnastics Show (@GymnasticsShow) June 2, 2023

Upon questioning, Yellen reportedly said he had stored child pornography on his devices, but claimed he had downloaded them through BitTorrent a decade earlier, according to Fox-2 Detroit. He denied transferring the files online and said he was unaware that others could access the material.

“I do not believe that he was unaware that he had his files in a location that allowed for sharing with others,” an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint according to Fox-2 Detroit, citing Yellen’s alleged “extensive” use of BitTorrent

Yellen, a freelance photographer who frequently works at girls’ gymnastics events, admitted to taking pictures of children’s bare feet and pleasuring himself to the photos, according to WDIV-TV. Agents reportedly discovered a folder in his possession labeled “BFK” (Barefoot Kids).

Yellen is accused of possessing over 1500 images of child sexual exploitation, according to Fox-2. 500 of these reportedly meeting the federal definition of child pornography. The latest file was downloaded on May 11, WDIV-TV reported.

Yellen is now facing charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.