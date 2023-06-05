FBI Has ‘Ongoing Investigation’ Into Biden Bribery Allegations, Rep. James Comer Says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is managing an ongoing investigation that involves a document purporting to implicate then-Vice President Joe Biden in a bribery scheme, House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee chairman James Comer said Monday.

“Today FBI officials confirmed that the unclassified FBI generated record has not been disproven and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation,” Comer said at a press conference. He viewed a document known as an FD-1023 at FBI headquarters purporting to implicate then-VP in a bribery scheme, but the bureau did not allow Comer to take possession of it. The chairman was allowed to take notes on the document, he told reporters.



WATCH:

“The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over ten years and ha been paid over six figures. These are facts and no amount of spin, and frankly lies, from the White House or congressional Democrats can change this information,” Comer continued.

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed the FD-1023 in early May, after a whistleblower contacted Comer and Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Charles Grassley of Iowa. According to the whistleblower, the FBI interviewed an individual who claimed that then-Vice President Biden was involved in a $5 million bribery scheme, and that the interview was contained in the document. The document is connected to investigations conducted by Rudy Giuliani during the Trump presidency, CNN reported.

The bureau repeatedly refused to provide the full Oversight Committee with the document, although it did allow Comer and ranking member Jamie Raskin of Maryland to view it in a controlled environment Monday. Comer told reporters that the viewing did not fulfill his subpoena, and that he would be moving forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

The FBI has repeatedly argued that providing the full committee with the document could jeopardize ongoing investigations and put witnesses at risk. Comer believes that the investigation is one originating in Delaware, he said, where U.S. Attorney David Weiss is investigating Hunter Biden for violations of the federal tax code and potentially lying on a federal firearms form. (RELATED: Federal Agents Believe They Have Enough Evidence To Charge Hunter Biden: REPORT)

“We believe due to the fact that it is not classified, this is not a classified document, that this is an important part of our investigation and we want to have this document in hand,” Comer added.