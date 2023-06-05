Woman Charged After Car Caught Fire With Kids Inside While She Was Allegedly Shoplifting In Florida Mall

A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly attempting a shoplifting spree while leaving two children in a car that subsequently caught fire, FOX 35 reported Friday.

Alicia Moore abandoned two children “who could not care for themselves” in a vehicle outside a Dillard’s store in the Oviedo Mall, according to police and court records obtained by FOX 35.

Moore then allegedly joined another man and began stealing items from Dillards, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Chase Ends As Mini Cooper Plunges Into Houston Bayou With Toddler Inside)

While Moore was inside the store, the car suddenly caught fire and was soon engulfed by an ensuing blaze, according to FOX 35.

Woman left children in vehicle that caught fire while she shoplifted at Oviedo Mall, cops say https://t.co/dTTc5nUzE3 pic.twitter.com/cR6HTCdNMp — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) June 2, 2023

Bystanders rushed to the car, saving the children from the flames. Both kids subsequently traveled to a hospital, with one receiving first-degree burns on the face and ears, the outlet reported.

When Moore exited the store and saw the flaming car, she reportedly dropped the allegedly stolen items and ran outside. The car was totaled, according to FOX 35.

Moore was interviewed and subsequently arrested by the Orlando Police Department for an array of previously existing “outstanding warrants in other counties,” according to a police report obtained by CBS Miami.

Moore is being held on a $48,000 bond and is facing charges including aggravated child neglect and arson related to the May 26 incident along with petty theft, battery and assault from prior incidents, CBS Miami reported.