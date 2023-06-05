‘I’m Supposed To Take The FBI’s Word?’: Comer Fires Back At Reporter Asking Why FBI Is Being Held In Contempt

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer fired back at a reporter Monday when asked why Congress isn’t simply taking the FBI’s word for their involvement in an ongoing investigation surrounding President Joe Biden.

Comer announced Monday he would begin the process of holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Comer has argued that the FD-1023 form, which allegedly shows then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme, existed and was in possession by the FBI. Comer threatened to hold Wray in contempt last week and set a May 30 deadline for the FBI to produce the document. The FBI had repeatedly declined to hand the document over, arguing it jeopardized the investigation and sources.

The FBI eventually showed Comer the document in question, though Comer alleged Monday that the FBI is still not fully complying with the subpoena to turn over the documents to the committee.

“At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee,” Comer said. “And we will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday.”

A reporter then asked why Comer needed to have the document in hand if he’s already seen it.

“Why do you need the document at hand? You just got a chance to review it,” a reporter asked. “Why move forward with contempt when the FBI says they’re cooperating in good faith?”

“Well, let’s just look at what I’ve read in a lot of the media accounts, and with statements that Ian Sam’s has made from the White House that you know, there’s no merit to this, this is crazy, this is a conspiracy theory, and you’re just supposed to take my word, or the FBI’s word? I’m supposed to take the FBI’s word that they’re investigating this?” Comer shot back. “Or that, you’re gonna write that the source is unverified, remember the main reason they’re not wanting to make this public is because they’re concerned about the source.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MTG Says Holding Wray In Contempt Of Congress Is ‘Guaranteed,’ Says Oversight Knows More Than He Thinks)

The form contained an interview with a witness alleging that Biden accepted a $5 million bribe.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the Biden family for alleged influence-peddling, with Comer alleging in April that at least nine Biden family members were involved in international business dealings while Biden was vice president.

Comer later said in May that the Biden family received more than $10 million through limited liability committees formed during Biden’s vice presidency.