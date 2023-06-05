Why The Hell Is James Comey Sitting Like This?

A screenshot of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey went viral on social media Monday because he looks so freaking weird.

While almost all of the 12 people who watched Comey’s interview with former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki for her MSNBC show (which I literally only just learned is called “The Inside Interview”) seemed to focus on something he said about ankle bracelets and former President Donald Trump, something far more troubling caught the attention of the internet.

In every single one of the clips shared by MSNBC, Comey is sitting cross legged like a middle-aged European musician in the depths of discussing the influence of synthesizers on 80s pop culture. Seriously, look at him:

“Think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies.” @Comey on a second Trump term. pic.twitter.com/m9zQWeQdsi — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 4, 2023



I skimmed through the interview, and it looks like Comey spent his entire conversation in this position. And at one point he even (unintentionally?) gave Psaki the finger (see featured image above).

My first question after seeing this pose is: why hasn’t Mrs. Comey told her husband that crossing his legs like this is a one-way ticket to varicose veins, which are very difficult to remove? (RELATED: Wait, Who TF Does This Guy Think He Is?)

Secondly, how could anyone listen to what he had to say while he’s doing it so casually? I didn’t listen to a single word either he or Psaki said (as usual) so from just analyzing the screenshots and muted conversation, here is what I assume it was about: Comey is starting a dad band.

Please don’t tell me if I’m wrong. I don’t care. Comey looks so happy to be covering all of his favorite tracks like “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and “Eternal Flame” at local dive bars, and I don’t want to take this image away from myself.