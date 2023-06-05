‘You’re The One Dressed Up As A Raccoon’: Jesse Watters Debates Man Over Children At ‘Furry’ Conventions

Jesse Watters sparred with a man dressed as a raccoon over whether children should be allowed to attend “furry” conventions, during a Monday episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Watters brought on the man, David Kanaszka, to discuss Florida’s “Protection of Children Act,” which bars minors from attending the conventions. The Fox host asked him why he and other “furries” took umbrage with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for keeping children out of what he called a “sexual” event. (RELATED: DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Children From Drag Shows)

Thirty-two-year-old Kanaszka stated that he dresses up as an animal for “fun” and that he hopes he brings joy to others’ lives through it. He claimed other furries he knows are talented in the arts.

“I’m hoping it’s fun for everyone around me. The joy of bringing smiles to everyone’s face is really the only reason that I like to do this. Getting, getting smiles and bringing people happiness in all sorts of ways. The furries, I know specifically are great at art and dance and theatrical performance and it all – it all brings with it.”

Watters then changed topics to a video which showed a furry being spanked.

“What’s going on with the spankings at conventions?” Watters asked.

Kanaszka said that the spanking occurred at a restaurant close to a furry convention. He claimed that spanking patrons was “Germanic tradition” at the restaurant. He denied that he wanted children to see any furry being spanked.

“Me, personally, I don’t. I think that it’s definitely an adult only environment for that,” Kanaszka said. “The furry conventions themselves don’t have anything to do with that, though. The furry conventions themselves are really about community and bringing people together. You know, a lot of us we’re not so socially … uh, uh. It’s a little bit tough. You know. It’s easy to make fun of furries.”

Watters asked why he takes issue with children not being allowed at the convention. David argued that the conventions are not inherently sexual.

“Me, personally, I think that it is a great way to include everyone, uh, no matter, you know, what their age. It’s, it’s nothing – there’s nothing inherently sexual about these conventions. Uh, you have panels that teach you how to create costumes, or, uh dance, or, you know. We have variety shows and all kinds of stuff. But, it’s not sexual. It has nothing to do with that,” Kanaszka said.

Kanaszka claimed that the group is trying to avoid legal issues and that they are easy to vilify.

“So, I don’t think that there’s a huge backlash. But, I mean, I could be wrong. From my understanding, it is, uh – from my understanding, the convention just wants to avoid any legal gray areas that might be present in the law. Uh, it’s, it’s, you know. We’re misunderstood as a group. And, uh, it’s very easy to, uh, vilify us.”

“Do you blame yourself at all for being misunderstood? I mean you’re the one dressed up as a raccoon,” Watters responded.