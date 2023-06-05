‘Why Not Cough It Up?’: Larry Kudlow Suggests Cutting DOJ’s Budget If They Don’t Hand Over Biden Bribery Docs

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said Monday that Congress should cut the Justice Department’s budget unless the FBI hands over a subpoenaed document.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the chairman and ranking minority member of the House Oversight Committee, reviewed the unclassified document known as a FD-1023 Monday in a secure facility, which reportedly contains an allegation that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme. Kudlow told former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah that Congress “might have to take all of their money away.” (RELATED: ‘This Deserves To Be Investigated’: Nancy Mace Rips FBI For ‘Stonewalling’ Congress To ‘Protect The Biden Family’)

Comer and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document.

“If the investigation was closed and done, as Raskin says, then why not cough it up?” Chaffetz asked, referring to the document.

“I went through all this rigamarole, too, with SCIFs and unclassified and unclassified, so what’s happening here? If it’s unclassified why can’t the public see it, or committee members, but the public for heaven’s sakes?” Kudlow asked Chaffetz.

While Comer and Raskin were allowed to view the document, the FBI did not allow them to take possession. The viewing did not fulfill the subpoena and Comer will continue with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress, Comer told reporters.

“I have never heard of a non-classified document having any legitimate reason why it’s not being able to be seen by a rank-and-file member of the duly-elected House of Representatives or the United States Senate,” Chaffetz said. “Senator Grassley, why isn’t he allowed to go in there? Why can’t the average person on the Oversight Committee go see it? It makes it sound and look like they are hiding something. They have no choice but to hold the director of the FBI in contempt. That’s the only avenue that they can pursue.”

“Merrick Garland will never execute that,” Kudlow said.

Comer announced Monday that the House Oversight Committee would begin holding contempt hearings Thursday.

