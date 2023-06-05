Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo Snap At Reporters After 111-108 Game 2 Win Over Denver Nuggets

My boys are all business!

After their 111-108 Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets to tie the 2023 NBA Finals up 1-1, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra got snappy with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne in the post-game press conference. And this came after Heat big man Bam Adebayo went off on a reporter on the court who was looking for an interview after the contest.

When speaking about Denver’s two-two MVP Nikola Jokić, Shelburne pointed out how the superstar had minimal assists. Well, that question annoyed Spoelstra. So much so, that he flamed Shelburne for her “untrained eye” and that being the reason for her horrible analysis (which it was).

Shelburne said that turning Jokić into a scorer actually hurts Denver. Like, what?

“That’s ridiculous. That’s the untrained eye that says something like that,” said Spoelstra. “This guy is an incredible player. Twice in two seasons he’s been the best player on this planet. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, make him a scorer.’ That’s not how they play. [Jokic] has our full respect.”

Erik Spoelstra shut down Ramona Shelburne’s question about turning Jokic into a scorer or a passer quickly pic.twitter.com/PxcWQNN5w4 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 5, 2023

Before that took place, Adebayo had his own, err, interaction with a reporter — dismissing him, and doing so blatantly.

Bam Adebayo postgame 👀 pic.twitter.com/xhwiuOXDOs — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 5, 2023

This is Heat Culture, baby.

What you just witnessed is the Miami Heat‘s typical “all business, no nonsense” mindset that I’ve been accustomed to for years now as a Heat fan. And you know, it’s honestly a shame that it took this long for ‘Heat Culture’ to get noticed. It’s been going on for years now, and it’s why we consistently produce championship basketball.

Better than late than never though, I’m just happy it’s finally getting the spotlight that it deserves. (RELATED: Charles Barkley And Grant Hill Forced To Use Oxygen Masks To Combat Denver Altitude During NBA Finals Pregame Show)

Because just like that — when everybody was counting us out from the get-go and especially after Game 1 — my boys steal home-court advantage and take the series down to the 305 with a 1-1 tie.

Miami Heat basketball. We’re setting the standard.