NYC Mayor Says City Might Have To Put Migrants In ‘Private Residences’

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested that city residents help house migrants during a news conference Monday.

Adams said the city can’t sustain housing all of the migrants it’s received during the news conference. The city has supported more than 72,000 migrants, Adams said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Romanians Are Flooding The Border At Record Numbers And Committing Fraud Across The US)

Adams also announced that 50 faith-based organizations will open their facilities in July to house migrants.

“It is my vision to take the next step to this, to go to the faith-based locales and then move to private residents, there are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges,” Adams said. “They have spare rooms, they have locales and if we can find a way to get over the 30-day rule and other rules that government has in its place, we can take that $4.2 billion, $4.3 maybe now, that we potentially will have to spend, and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship, instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations.”

WATCH:

“This influx of asylum seekers is a serious crisis, one that New York City is facing largely on our own,” Adams said. “It’s unfair and it’s not right that New York is going through this.”

The city has spent more than $1.2 billion to support migrants up to May, which is double estimates, Adams said. In an effort to manage the influx of migrants, Adams has transported some migrants to some suburbs, like Rockland County, which have come out against the effort.

The federal government has allocated roughly $40 million, which is enough to last five days, Adams said.

