REPORT: Suspect Allegedly Filmed Chris Rock On His Fire Escape, Fled In White Mercedes

Comedian Chris Rock reportedly caught a suspected trespasser allegedly filming on the fire escape of his New York City apartment, according to Fox News Digital.

New York City Police Department officials said that the alleged incident happened on June 4 at 8 p.m. The unknown suspect reportedly did not try to break into Rock’s apartment, a law enforcement source told the outlet. The individual allegedly wore a dark jacket and pink Crocs, according to police sources cited by the New York Post. Police reportedly believe the suspect is in his 20s. (RELATED: ‘Some B*tch-A** Sh*t’: Chris Rock Rips Will Smith, Addresses Oscars Slap In New Netflix Special)

“The victim states he observed through his window an individual outside on the fire escape,” the NYPD report stated, Fox News Digital reported. “The man appeared to be filming.”

The suspect allegedly “fled the scene” once authorities arrived on the scene, according to Fox News Digital. The suspect allegedly escaped in a “white Mercedes,” a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital. The suspect allegedly jumped from the fire escape to the ground, TMZ reported.

The investigation remains active, and no suspect has been identified or arrested, according to Fox News Digital.

The legendary comedian released a Netflix special in March, in which he broke his silence on the Will Smith slap incident that occurred at the 2022 Oscars. The special, which was Netflix’s first-ever live programming, debuted at number seven on the U.S. Chart, according to Variety.