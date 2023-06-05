Legendary MLB Pitcher, Manager Roger Craig Dies At 93; Won Three World Series As Player

We’ve lost a legend, ladies and gentlemen.

Legendary MLB pitcher and former manager of the San Francisco Giants (who also had a little time with the San Diego Padres), Roger Craig, sadly died Sunday, according to an announcement from the Bay Area franchise. Craig was 93 years old.

“We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family,” said Giants President Larry Baer in a statement. “Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Carolyn, his four children, Sherri Paschelke, Roger Craig Jr., Teresa Hanvey and Vikki Dancan, his seven grandchildren, his 14 great grandchildren as well as his extended family and friends,” Baer continued.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #SFGiants Manager Roger Craig. The “Humm Baby” skippered the Giants for eight seasons. His 586 wins are sixth-most in Giants history and third-most in the San Francisco era. pic.twitter.com/Rjnp7t9QeI — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 5, 2023

As a pitcher, Craig spent 12 years in Major League Baseball, first suiting up for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers before having short stints with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies.

Craig won three World Series championships in his 12 seasons (25%, not too shabby), winning the first two with the Dodgers (1955 and 1959), and then getting his third ring with the Cardinals in 1964.

Retiring in the 1966 season, Craig finished his career with a 74-98 pitching record and 3.83 ERA.

Just three years later in 1969, he got into coaching, starting out as a pitching coach for the Padres — their first in franchise history to be exact. Nearly a decade later in 1978, he became San Diego’s manager.

After two seasons and a 152-171 record, Craig went on to become the manager of the Giants in 1985, where he led the club to a NL West championship just two seasons after a 100-loss campaign. It was also San Francisco’s first division title in 16 years. In 1989, he led the Giants to a World Series, which was their first appearance in almost 30 years. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Suing Los Angeles Angels, Former Outfielder Juan Lagares For Allegedly Making Him Go Blind)

Overall, Craig finished with a career manager record of 586-566, with the 586-win tally being the sixth-most in Giants history and also the third-most since the team relocated to San Francisco.

Let’s all say goodbye to an absolute legend … the “Humm Baby” himself.

Sad stuff, man.