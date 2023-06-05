Woman Allegedly Hired Hitman From ‘Online Killers Market’ After Match Said He Was Leaving State To Marry Someone Else

A Tennessee woman allegedly paid to hire a hitman to assassinate the soon-to-be-wife of a man she met on a dating site, according to ABC News.

Melody Sasser was arrested on May 18 and charged with attempted murder for hire, according to ABC News. Federal agents claimed that Sasser transferred $10,000 in Bitcoin to a site named “Online Killers Market,” allegedly requesting the soon-to-be-wife of a man she met on a dating site be killed, according to ABC News. The website allegedly offers hitman-for-hire services, including “hacking, kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack, and sexual violence,” WVLT 8 reported. (RELATED: Feds Charge Kentucky Islamic Center Leader With Hiring A Hitman)

The woman, under the pseudonym “cattree,” allegedly posted her request for a hit and later reached out to the website’s administrator asking for assistance, according to ABC News.

Sasser reportedly became friends with the man on Match.com over a shared passion for hiking. When she learned that the man was planning to move out of state to marry another woman, Sasser allegedly turned to the dark web, ABC News reported. She allegedly offered specific details of the man’s future wife, including home and work address, the car she drives, and information about her daily routine, according to a complaint cited by the outlet.

A screenshot showed Sasser allegedly asking, “It needs to seem random or [an] accident. Or plant drugs, do not want a long investigation,” the outlet reported.

The woman allegedly showed signs of impatience in late March, requesting an update. “I have waited for two months and 11 days and the job is not completed… What is the delay. When will it be done,” Sasser allegedly wrote, ABC reported.

Sasser is currently expected to appear in Federal court on Thursday, ABC reported.