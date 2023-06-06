Chris Christie Files To Run For President

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has filed to run for president, becoming the latest Republican contender to join an already-crowded field.

Christie, 60, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to formally begin his candidacy on Tuesday. Christie served as governor of New Jersey for eight years, from 2010 to 2018, and formerly was a close ally of former President Donald Trump, whom he has since extensively criticized. (RELATED: Chris Christie Says He ‘Intends To Be The Nominee’ In 2024)

Christie last ran for president in 2016, a campaign in which he did not win any primaries or caucuses but attracted attention for his debate performance, with one exchange criticizing Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida for pre-prepared responses to questions garnering acclaim from Republicans. He later endorsed Trump and served as the head of his presidential transition team, though he was removed from the role after the election and passed over by Trump for the vice presidency.

lol CNN just reminded everyone of when Chris Christie murdered Marco Rubio during a debate pic.twitter.com/OPzpGnLoxK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2023

Christie, since leaving office, has become a commentator about Republican politics on ABC News and has criticized Trump for his conduct in office, most notably Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has responded with a nickname, “Sloppy Chris Christie.”

Christie has been widely expected to launch a campaign for the Republican nomination, with observers claiming that he intends to use primary debates to attack Trump and prevent him from seeking the nomination. It remains unclear, however, whether Christie will qualify for the debates, with early polls showing him at 1% support nationwide for the nomination, per RealClearPolitics.

Christie will participate in a town hall in New Hampshire Tuesday evening, where he is expected to announce his candidacy.

Christie and Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

