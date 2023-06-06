‘James Comer Is Over The Target’: Former House Oversight Chair Says Biden Admin ‘Desperate’ To Keep Bribery Doc Hidden

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah said Tuesday that Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky was “over the target” given how “desperate” the Biden administration was to withhold a subpoenaed document that reportedly detailed criminal activity involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking minority member of the House Oversight Committee, reviewed the unclassified document known as a FD-1023 Monday in a secure facility. The document reportedly details a $5 million bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, but the FBI has yet to release it. (RELATED: ‘Why Not Cough It Up?’: Larry Kudlow Suggests Cutting DOJ’s Budget If They Don’t Hand Over Biden Bribery Docs)

WATCH:



“The FBI says, Raskin is saying, ‘Well, that was put to bed and they found nothing.’ Okay, then release the document,” Chaffetz told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade after discussing what Comer and Raskin said in media appearances after reviewing the document Monday. “They are hiding something, James Comer is over the target. That’s why they are so desperate to make sure it doesn’t get released.”

Comer announced Monday that the House Oversight Committee would begin holding contempt hearings Thursday. Comer and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document.

“The pages of documents that the chairman was able to look at and the ranking member, that should be available to each member of Congress that wants to see it,” Chaffetz, a former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Kilmeade. “That’s what we do in this country. We are self-critical. We do go back and look at these things. That’s what makes us different than anywhere else in the world.”

