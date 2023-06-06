Dem Rep Accuses Witness Who Opposes Child Sex Changes Of Wanting To ‘Beat Up On Children’

Democratic Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont claimed on Tuesday during a congressional hearing that a witness from the Independent Women’s Forum wanted to “beat up on children” by opposing sex change procedures on minors.

“I was looking at some of the materials you supplied here and one of the things that you said in your information here that you provided was that the dangers of ESG include promoting gender transitions for children, and I want to know: Do you really believe that garbage?” Balint asked Mandy Gunasekara of the Independent Women’s Forum during a Tuesday hearing held by the House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittees on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs and Health Care and Financial Services. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Bad Parent’: Sunny Hostin, Zooey Zephyr Attack Montana Gov Over Restricting Child Sex Changes)

“ESG is also a tool to advance the left’s broader cultural agenda,” Gunasekara said in written testimony provided to the subcommittee. “Most of its social standards require support for policies with which many Americans disagree, such as mandating non-gendered bathrooms in the workplace, meeting race-specific hiring quotas, teaching critical race theory (CRT) sessions with management, as well as support for liberal campaigns, such as defunding the police, progressive politicians or efforts to promote ‘gender transitions’ for children.”

Target donated $2.1 million to the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), which promotes sex change procedures for children and urges schools not inform parents and guardians if their children are undergoing those procedures.

At least 16 states have banned or restricted sex change procedures on children, U.S. News reported. The ACLU has sued in multiple states to block the laws.

“So you believe that investing strategies are actually a secret, weaponized to support and promote gender transition for children. I just want it… It is essentially that what you’re saying or do you just use it as another opportunity to beat up on children?” Balint asked. “So do you believe this?”

“I’m not the one beating up on children,” Gunasekara responded. “It’s the people who are promoting gender transition of children that are potentially harming them.”

Parents sued school districts over efforts to transition children socially without the parents’ knowledge in Florida and Wisconsin. A 12-year-old girl reportedly attempted suicide in Florida while administrators were carrying out a social transition without informing her parents, Fox News reported.

