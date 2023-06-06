Drew Barrymore Shares Raw Emotion Over Her Difficult Relationship With Her Mom

Famous actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore opened up about her complicated, fractured relationship with her mother during a recent interview.

She and her mother have not fully reconciled or been able to find common ground since Barrymore left home at the age of 14, according to Vulture. Barrymore continues to support her financially, but she admits to not having the same compassion or connection with her mother that she had with her father, who she was able to make peace with before he passed away in 2004. “I just understood what an incapable human being he was,” she said. “It’s like she gets all the heartache and he gets given a free ticket,” Barrymore told Vulture.

Barrymore won legal emancipation from her mother Jaid Barrymore and father John Drew Barrymore at age 14, according to People. Her relationship with her mother has remained strained.

The famous actress admitted she will “never not care” about her mother, and is aware that many friends in her life have lost their mothers, including her neighbors in New York City whom she mentioned in the interview.

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not,” Barrymore said to Vulture

“And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.’ But I cannot wait,” she declared.

Barrymore described her struggles with this topic.

“I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow,” she said.

Barrymore elaborated on the complexity of her emotions, but clarified she doesn’t wish any ill on her mother.

“I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to fucking grow in spite of her being on this planet,” Barrymore said, according to Vulture.(RELATED: Britney Spears Stuns Fans By Announcing She Has Reconciled With Her Mother)

Later in the interview she re-addressed the words she used in her discussion, and the impact of her statement.

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she said, according to Vulture.

“I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up,” she said.

Barrymore has since taken to social media to slam the headlines that published articles suggesting she “wished her mother was dead” and explained she simply meant that it was difficult to navigate this relationship while her mother was still alive.