EXCLUSIVE: Florida Releases Video Showing Migrants Signing Waivers, Celebrating Arrival In California: ‘They Treated Us Super Well’

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (DOEM) released footage Tuesday appearing to show migrants signing consent forms and agreeing to fly to California, according to a video obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California. A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a 3rd-party NGO. The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government,” the Florida DOEM told the DCNF.

Florida sent two migrant flights to Sacramento, one on Saturday and another on Monday, drawing backlash from Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and an investigation from California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, who accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of potentially “kidnapping” the migrants.

The DOEM released a video of migrants appearing to sign consent forms and celebrating the trip. The video shows migrants discussing how happy they are to be visiting California, as well as one migrant discussing his journey and run-ins with the cartels.

Additionally, migrants can be seen appearing in high spirits while riding in what appears to be some sort of limousine.

“From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new. But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it’s false imprisonment and kidnapping,” the department said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last fall, prompting outcry from Democratic politicians.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.