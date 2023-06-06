Girl Scouts Offer Special Patch To ‘Girls Of All Identities’ Who Attend Pride Parades, Complete LGBT-Themed Activities

The Girl Scouts organization is encouraging its young members to participate in Pride Month by offering a special patch for scouts who complete a series of LGBT-themed activities.

Scouts can earn the rainbow-striped LGBTQ+ Pride Month segment of the multicultural community celebration patch by participating in LGBT educational activities and activism. Those activities include participation in pride celebrations and completion of educational assignments about gay and transgender activism.

“The Girl Scout LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration Fun Patch is designed for Girl Scouts of all levels and their leaders to honor LGBTQ+ history, to celebrate the diverse cultures and identities of LGBTQ+ people, and to acknowledge the many contributions of the LGBTQ+ community has made and continues to make across our nation,” the Girl Scouts website reads. “Girls and leaders have plenty of activities to choose from to earn this fun patch, and we encourage girls of all identities to participate.”

The organization offers a list of 20 activities through which scouts can earn the pride segment of their badge including attending pride celebrations, reading a book by an LGBTQ+ author and learning about LGBT history through documentaries and reading assignments. Some activities, such as watching a documentary about the creator of the Pride flag, are restricted to older grade levels, while participation in pride celebrations and several other activities are open to all levels.

The Girl Scouts organization is selling a Pride tank top with a rainbow graphic which reads “all places should be safe spaces.”

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts were pictured marching in a pride parade in a Thursday Facebook post from the group. “We center diversity, belonging, and inclusion by welcoming everyone who identifies as a girl, transgender boys, non-binary youth members, and adults of all gender,” the post read. “This month and every month, we are proud to stand in support of our LGBTQIA+ Girl Scouts and community members who continue to face hate, discrimination, and violence for living as they are. We see you, we hear you, and we love you.”

Girl Scouts did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

