‘Is That You Moaning In My Ear?’: JJ Redick And Stephen A. Smith Call Out Kendrick Perkins For Making Bizarre Noises

I died laughing when I saw this.

It was business as usual Monday on ESPN‘s “First Take,” with the crew giving their analysis on the NBA Finals. However, things went sideways at one point during the broadcast and it created some absolutely hilarious content gold.

While JJ Redick was discussing the Game 2 victory for the Miami Heat over the Denver Nuggets to tie the series up 1-1, strange noises started to enter the broadcast. In fact, the noises were so loud that it was going over Redick’s analysis, with the former NBA star looking completely confused about the ordeal. And JJ — in his typical blunt fashion — called Perkins out for it, which then led to Stephen A. Smith chiming in.

Just listen to this pure comedy:

JJ Redick: “Perk, is that you moaning in my ear over & over again?” Stephen A. Smith: “Yeah, I know. I was getting ready to ask that. You sound like you got sleep apnea, Perk.” JJ & SAS couldn’t stand Kendrick Perkins’ heavy breathing on First Take 😂 pic.twitter.com/prdlnblfnp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

Holy cow.

When I first saw this clip, I burst into laughter. Like, man, this is professional ESPN here, and then you randomly just have moaning sounds enter the broadcast. And the beautiful part about this is that it isn’t the first time that Kendrick has done this.

However, this is the first time that both JJ Redick and Stephen A. Smith (ESPN‘s most opinionated characters) blatantly called him out for it, and wow … is there some kind of comedy award that this segment can be nominated for? (RELATED: ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Anaheim’ Trailer (And Release Date) Revealed, And It Looks Absolutely Fantastic)

This is gold. Pure gold.