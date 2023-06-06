‘Things Happen’: Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Falls

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre used Tuesday’s press briefing to defend President Joe Biden’s multiple falls.

Newsmax chief White House correspondent James Rosen addressed the 80-year-old president’s fall on stage after tripping over a sandbag during a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado on Thursday. The incident is one of several tumbles the president has taken. The most notable moment was his fall up the stairs of Air Force One in February.

“This is a president that has had an incredibly impressive first two years when you think about what he has been able to get done. When you think about the record, historic pieces of legislation that are now into law. He just went into it with the different pieces of legislation that’s actually going to make a different, and change Americans’ lives — Americans who truly need it. And that’s what I think the American people are looking for. They’re looking for someone that can actually deliver like the president has done.”

The president also nearly tripped down stairs at the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima during his visit to Japan in May.

As the press secretary finished touting several pieces of legislation passed during the administration, Rosen pressed Jean-Pierre further, saying Americans have grown concerned about the “oldest president’s” multiple falls. (RELATED: The Internet Trolls Biden By Marking Spot Where He Fell Off Bike On Google Maps)

“Isn’t that what’s important? As a reporter, don’t you think it’s important what Americans care about? I’m just saying that’s something that Americans want. Isn’t that not true that they have a leader that’s going to deliver for them?” the press secretary said.

“Your [inaudible] may or may not be true, but it’s not responsive to my question,” Rosen answered.

“I think it’s very true—no I know what’s your question is. You’re asking me if we’re going to change anything from here, if the chief of staff has asked for it to change anything from here, and here’s the thing, we are not. Things happen. Other presidents have had similar situations as you know, and I’m sure you reported on the last president who’s had a similar situation and so look, things happen, this is a president that delivers and will continue to deliver for the American people and that’s what he cares about.”

The corporate media covered Biden’s fall very differently from former President Donald Trump after he tripped down a ramp with no railing after a commencement speech at West Point. The former president said the ramp was “very slippery” at the time. The legacy media immediately raised concern about Trump’s health, and framed Biden’s fall as an unintended trip which requires no medical attention or concern.