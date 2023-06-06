REPORT: Kyrie Irving Has Contacted LeBron James To Join Dallas Mavericks, Build Big 3 With Luka Dončić

What a power offer from Kyrie!

Just a couple of weeks ago, most people had Kyrie Irving going to the Los Angeles Lakers. This seemed even more likely after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Kyrie is “ready to come” to the Lake Show. However, in typical NBA free agency drama, we have a stunning twist to this narrative.

Rather than Irving (who is a free agent this summer) going to the Lakers, it appears that the 31-year-old is actually attempting to recruit LeBron James to go to the Dallas Mavericks and form a Big 3 with Luka Dončić, according to multiple reports.

In back-to-back bombs Monday, both The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes blew the news out of the water.

With Charania’s report, “Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas.”

Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2023

Hayes followed up with, “Irving wants the Dallas Mavericks to explore trading for LeBron.”

B/R Sources: Kyrie Irving desires for Mavericks to explore acquiring Lakers star LeBron James to form a Big 3 with Luka Doncic: https://t.co/P7snQxgVs5 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 5, 2023

On paper, a Big 3 of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić would look sexy, but after seeing the Irving and Dončić connection already fail, and only seeing one title come from LeBron and Anthony Davis on the Lakers…

…why am I all of a sudden supposed to believe it’s going to work now?

Yeah, you can make the Big 3 argument, but I just don’t see it working out. And my main reason for thinking that is simply ego. We all know how big LeBron’s is, Kyrie is a bit nutty and you can’t trust him to stick to one plan (and I love Kyrie), and Luka can’t seem to co-exist with another superstar. Plus, you have the challenge that the Mavericks would adopt a plan to put depth around those three, and you know all of them are going to want their money.

And then you also have the fact that LeBron’s son, Bronny, just committed to USC in Los Angeles and LeBron wants to play with Bronny one day. And yeah, you see the problems are piling up already. And I didn’t even mention contracts and cap space. (RELATED: LaMelo Ball Somehow Makes A Flashy Watch Ugly)

I don’t even see any of this happening, let alone us having the debate about if it would work or not — and it wouldn’t.

But interesting stuff nonetheless.